Mumbai, July 4: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the Class 10 board exam results on Tuesday, July 5. According to Punjab Board officials, the PSEB Class 10 results will be announced at around 12:30 pm.

Once declared, students can visit the official website of the PSEB at pseb.ac.in to check their Class 10th result. This year, around 3.25 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board examination. Odisha 10th Result 2022 Date and Time: Odisha Class 10 or Matric Result To Be Declared on July 6 at bseodisha.ac.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

The Punjab Board Class 10 exams were conducted from April 29 to May 19, 2022, while the Class 12 board exams were held from April 22 to May 23. 2022.

Steps to check Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2022:

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Class 10th result link

Enter your roll number and other details

Your PSEB Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

Download a copy of your result

The Punjab Board Class 10 and Class 12 examination were conducted at various exam centres across the state. While the PSEB Class 12th result has already been announced, students are eagerly waiting for their Class 10th results.

