Mumbai, October 27: A half-burnt body of an unidentified woman with some parts of the body missing was found in the Wadala area of Mumbai, police said. According to the police, the age of the woman is around 30-35 years and her body was cut into three pieces. A police officer said "The patrolling team of BPT (Mumbai Port Trust) saw a suspicious bag in Wadala area. The team found a burnt body of an unidentified woman. After which, the information was given to Wadala Police Station, as soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot, took the body in their custody and sent it to KEM Hospital for post-mortem." Mumbai Shocker: Half-Burnt Body of Woman Recovered From Wadala, Probe Launched.

Police estimate that the woman was murdered one to two days ago. Her body was in a bag. On suspicion, when the bag was checked, a burnt body was found. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Murders Gay Partner for Refusing to End Relationship, Dumps Body in Bushes in Chandkheda; Arrested.

The police have registered a case of murder against an unknown person and have started an investigation. Along with this the Mumbai Crime Branch team has also started its investigation, police said.

