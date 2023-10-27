Ahmedabad, October 27: A 25-year-old man killed his 40-year-old gay partner and dumped his body in bushes near Vraj Apartments in Ahmedabad’s Chandkheda after they had a fight over ending their relationship. The incident took place in the wee hours of October 21. The cops have arrested the accused on Thursday, October 26.

According to a report in TOI, the victim, Jayesh Parmar had a relationship with the accused, Kamlesh Raut, for about a year.

Police said that Parmar used to live with his sister Jyotsna Shah. He left the house taking his ten-year-old nephew with him on his motorcycle to a garba venue on the night of October 20. However, when he did not return, his sister called him but received no response.

Jyotsna’s son called her and said that as Parmar had not come to pick him up, he would stay at his friend's house.

Police said that Parmar and Raut had planned to meet near Vraj Apartments. “During their meeting, Raut told him that he wanted to end the relationship. This did not go down well with Parmar, who began abusing and beating Raut and dragged him into the buses. Raut found a stone and struck Parmar on the head with it. He then allegedly choked him to make sure he was dead," cops said.

Raut fled the spot after killing Parmar. However, he was nabbed by the cops based on call detail records of the deceased. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

