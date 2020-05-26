India News | Hand over Police Inspector Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi's Suicide Case to CBI: Mahasabha

Bikaner, May 26 (PTI) The Akhil Bhartiya Vishnoi Mahasabha on Tuesday demanded that the suicide case of police inspector Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi be transferred to the CBI.

Vishnu Dutt Vishnoi, who was posted as the Station House Officer of Rajgarh police station in Churu district, was found hanging in his quarter Saturday morning.

In a suicide note addressed to the Churu superintendent of police, he had said he was not able to "bear pressure created around him".

A delegation of the Mahasabha handed over a representation, addressed to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, to a district administration official here.

"It is in the open that there was political pressure on Vishnoi and he was under stress. It needed to be investigated thoroughly that who was behind the political pressure and who abetted him to suicide. In view of this, a CBI inquiry should be ordered in the matter," said Rajat Vishnoi, Bikaner city president of Mahasabha.

"He was an honest officer and had a clean image," he added

A screenshot of a WhatsApp chat between the SHO and his activist friend has gone viral where he is telling the latter that he was "being trapped in dirty politics at the local level".

BJP leaders, including deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, have blamed local Congress legislator Krishna Poonia for "creating pressure" on him, a charge which she has denied.

The suicide case is being probed by the CID-CB of the state police and a case against an unknown person has been registered for forcing the SHO to commit suicide.

