Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday met 80-year-old Shiv Sena worker Chandrabhaga Shinde in Mumbai who participated in the party's protest against Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana amid Hanuman Chalisa row.

Uddhav Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray, who is a minister in the Maharashtra government.

On Saturday, a row erupted when Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana stated that the couple plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray. Following this, Shiv Sena workers protested outside the residence of Navneet and Ravi Rana waving flags with the aim to prevent them from reaching the Chief Minister's residence.

Chandrabhaga Shinde was among the Shiv Sena workers who participated in the protest outside the political couple.

The Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks that culminated in their arrest on the charge of creating enmity between different groups.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana were sent to judicial custody for 14-days by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra.

The MP-MLA couple's application will be heard by the court on April 29. The Mumbai Police has asked them to file their say on the bail plea on April 27. (ANI)

