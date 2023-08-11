Chandigarh, Aug 11 (PTI) Five lakh national flags will be distributed in Haryana under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which will be run by the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs from August 13 to 15, an official statement said on Friday.

"The objective of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is to inculcate the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and remind them of the journey of the people of the country, who have made their valuable contribution in the building of this great nation," the statement said.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast and Update: Heavy Rainfall To Continue Over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya During Next Five Days, Says IMD.

Last year's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign had received tremendous success and this year as well, it aims to encourage people to celebrate Independence Day with the same enthusiasm and patriotism, it added.

Under the campaign, ration depots in villages and cities will be selling the national flag for Rs 25 per piece. The tricolour is the pride of every Indian and all residents should proudly display the flag at their homes, it said.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Thousands of Women Stage Protests in Five Districts Over Gangrape of 37-Year-Old Woman, Demand CBI Probe.

The tricolour represents the glory of India and it is essential for us to make this campaign successful through collective efforts and to promote a sense of patriotism among citizens, it said.

All the programmes being organised as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav are aimed at fostering enthusiasm, unity, and national sentiment, and bringing people together. It is our duty to participate and actively engage in this event, it further stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)