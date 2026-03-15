New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Harbhajan Singh expressed concerns over explicit content on social media, urging stricter laws to block pornographic websites and regulate online harm.

Speaking in the upper house of Parliament during the second phase of the ongoing budget session, Singh highlighted the risks to children's mental health and societal values.

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"Our children's future is at risk. Today, many kids are getting addicted to social media platforms like Instagram and are being exposed to sexualized or semi-pornographic content at a very young age. This is affecting their mental health, increasing anxiety and depression, and shaping their mindset in unhealthy ways," the former Indian cricketer said.

Singh emphasised the need for strict action in this regard and said that the Indian government should enforce "stronger laws to block pornography websites and regulate harmful content online". He also called for the need for a ban on social media for children below 16 and the implementation of strong age-verification systems.

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"Let's come together as parents and citizens to demand a safer digital environment for our kids. Protect their innocence, protect their mental health, and protect the future of India's next generation," the former Indian cricketer said.

Earlier this month, the governments of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh were considering restrictions on social media access for children, amid growing concerns due to the impact of excessive screen time on young minds.

While Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that social media will be banned for children below 16 years of age in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said his government was examining a similar move, with discussions underway on whether the age limit should be set at 13 or extended to 16.

"We have received a suggestion to ban social media for children aged below 13 years. Definitely, we will ensure there will be no access to the children below 13 years of age in the coming 90 days," Naidu said in the Assembly earlier.

These state-level moves reflect a global trend. Several nations have recently moved toward similar restrictions: Australia implemented a total under-16 ban in late 2025; France & Greece introduced bans for those under 15, and Spain mandated age verification for minors under 16. (ANI)

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