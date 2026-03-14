Bengaluru, March 14: FlipKart announced on Saturday that the milk sale for Rs 1 has stirred a controversy in Karnataka. The Karnataka government has sought intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also said that it would approach the Competition Commission of India (CCI). Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Bangalore Urban, Rural and Ramanagara District Co-operative Milk Producers' Societies Union Limited (BAMUL) President D.K. Suresh made the statement in this regard.

Suresh emphasised that the FlipKart's move could severely affect the farming community in the state. He also said that a complaint would be filed against Flipkart with the CCI in New Delhi for allegedly offering one litre of milk for Rs 1. He added that he would send an email to Prime Minister Modi seeking intervention in the matter. "Flipkart has come forward to sell one litre of milk for just Rs 1 in its rush to make money. This is an act that could destroy the farming community. The Central and state governments must immediately take action. Otherwise, the situation may lead to protests across the country," Suresh said. Order Turns Ugly: Blinkit Delivery Boy Punches Customer, Breaks His Nose in Bengaluru Over Address Dispute (Watch Video).

He noted that such aggressive competition aimed at capturing the market would eventually hurt farmers. "Nearly Rs 2,000 crore has reportedly been spent on this. It is not appropriate to misuse shareholders' money in this manner," he said. Suresh alleged that the move could weaken long-standing cooperative milk unions that have existed since before independence. "Multinational companies are harming the interests of farmers. FlipKart must clearly state in its advertisement how long it intends to sell milk at such a low price. Flipkart must withdraw from this move which harms the farming community," he said.

Suresh added that about 14.5 lakh litres of milk had already been sold under the scheme and that advertisements had been widely circulated. "Public money is being invested to attract customers. The company must disclose how long it plans to continue selling milk at this price," he said. Responding to a query on whether the sales of Nandini milk had declined, Suresh said that there were many companies in the market. "It is not just Nandini milk. Sales in the BAMUL union have reduced by around 40,000 to 50,000 litres. We need to find out since when this decline started," he added.

When asked whether other organisations were behind the move, Suresh said information was still being gathered. "I have seen a couple of advertisements. I will also discuss this with officials. It is not right to harm the farming community in the name of business. It is even more concerning if people within the country are doing this," he added. He said that farmers were currently being paid between Rs 38 and Rs 40 per litre for milk. Salim Lala’s Flipkart Delivery Address Going Viral Is Photoshopped! Here’s the Original Bizarre Address That Surfaced Online Few Months Ago.

"How can someone sell milk for Rs 1 per litre? We need to know from whom they are procuring milk and where it is coming from," he added. Suresh urged the media to highlight the issue at the national level and stand with farmers. "I call upon farmers to launch protests. The Union government must take precautionary measures," he said. Asked whether farmers should be advised not to sell milk to such companies, Suresh noted that it was difficult to trace the exact sources of procurement.

"We do not know from where they are sourcing milk, whether from bulk producers or elsewhere. I am also arranging for samples to check whether milk powder is being mixed. The samples will be tested in a laboratory. If cooperative institutions suffer setbacks, the direct impact will fall on farmers," he said.

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