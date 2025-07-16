Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that the folk festival 'Harela' symbolises the cultural soul of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and reflects the state's deep-rooted connection with nature, said an official statement.

The Chief Minister said that taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government, taking forward the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, celebrated this festival on the theme of 'Celebrate Harela festival, repay the debt of Mother Earth'.

Also Read | Tesla India Entry Marks Turning Point for Domestic EV Sector, Clean Mobility Future for Country: Experts.

He added that as part of this initiative, over 7 lakh saplings are being planted across Uttarakhand on the occasion of Harela.

Earlier, in a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote that the festival was not just a symbol of rich culture but also a festival of gratitude towards nature.

Also Read | Donald Trump Hints at Trade Deal With India Soon; Says US Will Have Access to Indian Market.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the occasion of the folk festival Harela, dedicated to nature and local traditions. The folk festival Harela is not only a symbol of our rich culture but also a festival of gratitude towards nature. This sacred festival weaves together faith and the environment, reminding us that nature is the foundation of our lives, and its protection is our duty," the post read.

The CM also urged people to protect the environment. "Let us, on this sacred occasion, resolve to protect the environment and inspire others to do the same," the post read.

The CM also planted a tree on the occasion at the Gorkha Military Inter College in Dehradun. Since the festival marks the beginning of Sawan from this day, the festival is being celebrated by all in unique and special ways, while the season has already arrived in other parts of the country.

Harela, which marks the beginning of the monsoon month of Sawan, is traditionally celebrated in Uttarakhand as a symbol of greenery and renewal. The festival is associated with sowing and plantation, and is observed with special fervour in the state.

It is also believed that Lord Shiva resides in Uttarakhand, adding spiritual significance to the festival and further reinforcing its cultural and ecological relevance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)