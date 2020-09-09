Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) The last rites of Army soldier Bhupinder, who was killed in Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's frontier Kupwara district, were held with full military honours on Wednesday at his native Baas village in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district.

As the 23-year-old's body was being taken to the cremation ground in a bedecked Army truck, a large number of people turned up to bid a tearful adieu and raised “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogans.

Also Read | PUBG Latest Update Downloaded by Indian Mobile Gamers Despite Ban; Here’s How Players in India Have Been Able to Continue Playing The Game.

BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Dharambir Singh was also present at the funeral of Bhupinder, who was a gunner in the Army.

The martyr is survived by his wife and a nine-month old son, whom he had met only once.

Also Read | WhatsApp ‘Crash Code’ Messages Aka Text Bombs Can Delete Chats And Crash Your Mobile Phone; Here’s How to Protect.

On Saturday, Pakistan had initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam Sector of Kupwara by firing mortars and other weapons. PTI SUN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)