Chandigarh, Mar 18 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Tuesday witnessed noisy scenes after BJP MLAs raised the matter of alleged irregularities in recruitment for government jobs during the former Congress regime.

The Congress legislators objected to the remarks made by the ruling party MLAs and later staged a walkout.

The ruckus began as soon as the Zero Hour began.

Making reference to a court verdict, BJP MLA O P Yadav said for a police recruitment carried out in 2008 when the Congress was in power in the state, a topper had been unfairly denied a government job which had been given to someone else.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mahipal Dhanda backed his party MLA's claim that jobs were not given on merit during the previous Congress government as he targeted the then Bhupinder Hooda-led regime.

Hooda was not present in the House at the time it witnessed ruckus on the issue.

The Congress members present in the House took strong objection and sparred with the ruling party MLAs.

Intervening as noisy scenes continued, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said it is unfortunate how favouritism prevailed while giving government jobs during the Congress' time.

Saini said the court has said the youth, who topped did not get the job, but someone else got it. The matter pertained to 2008 recruitment, he added.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij also joined the debate.

"How they used to play with the future of the youth," said Vij taking a dig at the Congress.

The Congress members took objection to a word used by Vij, which the latter claimed was not unparliamentary.

The Congress members, including Raghuvir Singh Kadian, Kuldeep Vats, Aftab Ahmed, and other members of the opposition party countered the remarks of the BJP members.

With Kadian hitting back at the BJP, some of his party legislators rushed to the Well of the House. They later staged a brief walkout from the House.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan repeatedly urged the members to maintain decorum.

Amid chaos, some BJP MLAs raised "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogan.

The Zero Hour later continued after the ruckus, which lasted for nearly 20 minutes.

