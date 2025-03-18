Hyderabad, March 18: Hyderabad police have begun the probe into a case registered against 11 social media influencers for allegedly promoting betting apps. Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone, S.M. Vijay Kumar told media persons on Tuesday that an FIR has been registered against the social media influencers. "We are checking their social media accounts to see what videos they have posted. After collecting the evidence, we will take action as per law," he said.

The police officer said social media influencers should not indulge in such an illegal activity. The DCP said it was a fact that many youths in Telangana suffered huge losses due to online betting. Upset over the losses, some of the youth died by suicide. The FIR registered at Panjagutta Police Station named Imran Khan, Harsha Sai, Tasty Teja, Kiran Goud, Vishnu Priya, Shyamala, Rithu Chowdhary, Bandaru Sheshayani Supritha, Ajay, Sunny, and Sudheer. They include TV anchors and celebrities. NPCI To Reduce Digital Frauds by Removing ‘Pull Transactions’ Feature on UPI, Organisation in Early Discussions With Banks.

They have been booked under sections 318 (4) of Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 3, 3 (A) and 4 of the Telangana Gaming Act and 66D of Information Technology Act 2008. The DCP said it also came to notice that Imran Khan was also posting obscene and vulgar videos on his social media accounts with the name ‘Pareshan Boys’.

On March 16, Cyberabad police had booked YouTuber Harsha Sai for promoting betting apps. The case was booked after a person complained that he lost over Rs 13 lakh in betting after being influenced. Earlier, YouTuber ‘Local Boy Nani’ of Visakhapatnam and Bayya Sunny Yadav of Hyderabad were also booked for promoting betting apps.

The police started the action after Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar launched a campaign on social media against betting apps. The Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who earlier served as Cyberabad Police Commissioner, has been highlighting how people following social media influencers promoting betting apps were losing huge money. Centre and WhatsApp Join Forces To Extend ‘Scam Se Bacho’ Safety Campaign To Combat With Digital Frauds and Scams.

The IPS officer called upon people to follow social media influencers promoting online betting apps. "It starts as a game, but ends with sleepless nights, lost savings, and shattered lives. Don’t gamble with your future. Say no to betting apps for yourself and for those who love you," reads Sajjanar’s latest post on X.

