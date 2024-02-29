Chandigarh, Feb 29 (PTI) The BJP has short-listed the probable candidates in Haryana for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls at a meeting of its state election committee on Thursday.

The short-listed names would be sent to the central leadership, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said while exuding confidence that the performance of the 2019 general election will be repeated again and the "lotus will bloom on all 10 seats" in the state.

Sources said in addition to the incumbent MPs, party leaders Kuldeep Bishnoi, Abhimanyu, Yogeshwar Dutt, Ashok Tanwar, late Rattan Lal Kataria's wife Banto Kataria, O P Dhankar and Vipul Goel are among the contenders for the Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

The BJP won all the 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana in 2019.

The Ambala Lok Sabha seat is currently vacant due to the death of MP Rattan Lal Kataria last year.

The saffron party had forged an alliance with the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) after the 2019 Assembly polls as it fell short of a simple majority in the 90-member state Assembly.

However, in recent months, both the BJP and the JJP have said they are preparing to contest all the 10 Lok Sabha seats and remained non-committal on fighting the upcoming election together.

The state election committee meeting was held in Delhi under the chairmanship of Haryana BJP chief Nayab Singh Saini. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the party's Haryana in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb and other senior leaders were present.

Talking to reporters in Delhi after the meeting, senior BJP leader from Haryana Abhimanyu said, "History will be repeated in the Lok Sabha polls. Last time we won 10 seats. Once again the people of Haryana have decided to bring the (Narendra) Modi government to power and on all 10 seats, the lotus (the BJP's poll symbol) will bloom."

"The chief minister and our prabhari (Deb) have also made it clear that the lotus will bloom on all the 10 seats," he said.

Replying to a reporter's question on whether the party will jointly contest the Lok Sabha polls with the JJP, BJP leader Sudha Yadav said a decision in this regard will be taken by the central leadership. The BJP is preparing for all the 10 seats, she added.

Abhimanyu took a jibe at the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tie-up, saying "zero plus zero is equal to zero, zero multiplied by zero is zero".

The AAP will be contesting the Kurukshetra seat. Saini is the incumbent MP from the seat.

