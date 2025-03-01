Chandigarh [India], March 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that 25 police officials, including four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and three Station House Officers (SHOs) have been suspended after found guilty in the preliminary investigation of the recent Haryana Board Paper Leak case.

He affirmed that the government has taken the matter seriously and is working on a zero-tolerance policy in the case.

"FIR has been lodged against 4 outsiders and 8 students. The investigation of this case is going on...In the preliminary investigation, we have found 25 police officials guilty. Orders have been given to suspend all 25 police officials with immediate effect, which includes 4 DSPs, and 3 SHOs. This type of incident has happened within their territory; the government has taken it seriously because our government is working on zero tolerance against this, and we will not tolerate this...", Saini said while briefing the media on Saturday.

He said that FIRs have been also lodged against four invigilators from government schools and one invigilator from a private school while all four government school invigilators have been suspended, and the services of two centre supervisors have been placed under suspension.

"We have taken this matter seriously. FIR has been lodged against 4 invigilators of government schools and 1 invigilator of a private school. All four invigilators of government schools- Gopal Dutt, Shaukat Ali, Rakimuddin and Preeti Rani have been suspended. We have taken action against 2 center supervisors, Sanjeev Kumar and Satyanarayan have also been suspended", he said

Furthermore, CM Saini informed about his meeting with district collectors (DCs) regarding problems faced by the farmers due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms. Saini said that he has directed all the DCs to mark all the places in the districts where the farmers have suffered losses after which they can get the compensation.

"I have spoken to all the DCs through video conferencing regarding the recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms. All DCs have been instructed to mark the places in their districts where farmers have suffered losses. After which the compensation portal of that area will be opened immediately. Farmers can apply for their compensation on it...", CM Saini said.

Notably, the Haryana Board of School Education's Class-XII English examination paper was leaked on February 27 while the Class-X mathematics paper was leaked at a centre on February 28. (ANI)

