New Delhi, March 1: With job scams on the rise, cybercriminals have found new ways to trick unsuspecting job seekers. A recent scam involves fraudsters posting fake job listings on LinkedIn and other job platforms to steal personal and financial information.

This scam, in particular, is being aimed at professionals looking for new jobs in the Web3 and cryptocurrency space and it is conducted through LinkedIn and a video calling app. What Is Pop-Up SMS Scam? As NAB Issues Warning for Its Customers, Know All About New Fraud That Makes ‘Phone Unusable Till Message Dismissed or Saved’.

What Is Fake LinkedIn Job Scam?

According to @IndianTechGuide on X (formerly Twitter), scammers create bogus job postings to lure applicants. Once an individual shows interest, the scammer persuades them to download a video call app called GrassCall for an interview. However, GrassCall is actually malicious software designed to steal sensitive information from your device, including bank details, personal files, and passwords. India Post Lucky Draw Scam: Fraudsters Luring Victims With Fake Prizes and Stealing Personal Data, PIB Fact Check Exposes the Truth.

Fake LinkedIn Job Scam

Many job seekers trust platforms like LinkedIn, making it easier for scammers to deceive them. The fake listings often look professional and convincing, increasing the risk of falling for the scam.

Bengaluru Police React After X User Flags Scam

How To Protect Yourself From the Scam?

Verify Job Listings

Before applying, cross-check job postings on the company’s official website or contact their HR department to confirm the vacancy.

Avoid Downloading Unknown Apps

If an employer insists on using a specific app for interviews, be cautious. Stick to trusted platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or Google Meet.

Use Security Measures

Install antivirus software, enable two-factor authentication (2FA), and regularly update your passwords to safeguard your data.

Trust Your Instincts

Be cautious of overly generous job offers or unusual requests. If something feels suspicious, it’s best to walk away.

By staying vigilant, you can protect yourself from falling victim to such scams. If you encounter a suspicious job listing or app request, report it to LinkedIn or the relevant platform immediately.

