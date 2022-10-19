Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday accorded approval to bring an ordinance to set up an ad hoc committee till the elections are held for a panel to manage affairs of gurdwaras in the state.

The Supreme Court had recently upheld the constitutional validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara (Management) Act, 2014 under which there is a provision for a 41-member ad hoc panel to look after affairs of gurdwaras till a committee is constituted for it through elections. The committed has to be nominated by the government.

The Haryana Cabinet gave the approval to bring The Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Ordinance-2022, said an official statement.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said earlier the elections to constitute a committee could not be held as the case was being heard in the Supreme Court.

The 18-month term of the earlier formulated ad hoc panel had lapsed, he said.

Now, the government will have to make provision for a new ad hoc committee and today the Cabinet gave approval to bring an ordinance for it, he said.

Once the ordinance is promulgated, this ad hoc committee will be formed, said Khattar.

The chief minister said as the state Legislature in not in session, circumstances necessitated the formulation of the ad hoc panel.

