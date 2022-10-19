Jaipur, October 19: The famous Pushkar fair in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, which attracts thousands of tourists, will be held without the cattle fest this year owing to the spread of lumpy disease in the state.

Sub-divisional magistrate (Pushkar) Sukhram Pindel said, "Cattle fair will not be held this year due to the lumpy disease outbreak. Apart from this, all other religious and cultural events will be held. Preparations for the fair are going on full swing." Lumpy Skin Disease: Ensure 100% Cattle Vaccinated in 7 Days, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal Tells Officials.

Cattle trading remains a key highlight of the colourful and vibrant fair which is held annually in the holy month of Kartik in Pushkar town, around 150 km away from the state capital. Lumpy Skin Disease: Jammu and Kashmir Govt Bans Entry of Bovine Animals From Neighbouring States Till October 25.

The Pushkar fair will be held from November 1 to 7, an official release said.

According to the animal husbandry department official, as many as 15, 59, 859 animals have been affected with the lumpy disease in Rajasthan and of them, 74, 495 died and 11, 84, 163 recovered as on Tuesday.

The cattle fair is held on the dunes in Pushkar town in which scores of cattle rearers come from different parts of the state with their cattle, mainly camel and horses. Along with this, many shops of wood and leather craft are also set up at the fair.

On opening day, a flag hoisting ceremony, followed by a sand art demonstration, 'Chak De Rajasthani Football' match and other activities will be held at the mela ground.

The Forest department will hold a nature walk and traditional games like 'langdi taang', 'satoliya' match, 'gilli danda' competition will also be organised for Indian and foreign tourists on the second day of the fair, according to the official release.

A cricket match, sports competitions, moustache competition, 'matka daud' competition for women and a photography competition will be among other highlights of the fair.