New Delhi [India], January 16 (ANI): The Haryana government has initiated the process of monetizing the old or abandoned properties of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.

This step is expected to increase the board's revenue and strengthen the basic infrastructure of markets. A decision in this regard was taken in a meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held at Chandigarh on Tuesday regarding the auction of abandoned and vacant plots.

Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister JP Dalal also attended the meeting. The Chief Minister was apprised that the Board possesses old office buildings and staff quarters at 35 locations, which are to be auctioned. The Chief Minister directed the officers concerned to create a portal for uploading information about these properties. After uploading the information, the auction process will be conducted.

"This will ensure the proper use of these properties and bring additional revenue to the Board, he said. Fixing a reasonable reserve price for the auction to allow more people to participate," Haryana CM said. The target is to generate approximately Rs 500 crores in revenue in the next six months In the meeting, it was informed that out of 37,364 plots owned by the board, 23,206 plots have already been auctioned or allocated. Currently, 14,158 plots are vacant, and the Board has prepared an auction plan for the next six months.

Auctions will be conducted for plots in various new vegetable markets and grain markets, including Sonipat, Kanina, Ambala Cantt, Rewari (Bithwana and Bawal), Assandh, Hodal, Tohana, Rajound, Uchana, Beri, Apple Market Pinjore, Kheri Chopta, Khanda Kheri, Chhattar, Aarnauli, Bhagal, Baba Ladala, Murthal, Jhansa, Thol, Chhichhrana, Nizampur, etc., potentially generating revenue of around Rs 150 crores. Additionally, plans include selling abandoned properties of market committees, generating approximately Rs 50 crores, and selling petrol pump sites at various locations for around Rs. 30 crores. The sale of remaining plots in existing mandis is expected to contribute approximately Rs 300 crores. Additional Chief Secretary, of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department, Sudhir Rajpal, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister V Umashankar, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Ashima Brar and Chief Administrator, of Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board Mukesh Kumar Ahuja and other officers remained present on this occasion. (ANI)

