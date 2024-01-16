New Delhi, January 16: In a swift operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday rescued 182 pilgrims stranded on a grounded ferry off Kakdwip in West Bengal, an official said. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said that merchant vessel 'Swasthya Sathi' was ferrying about 400 pilgrims from Ganga Sagar Mela at Sagar Island to Kakdwip when it ran aground due to extremely poor visibility.

After receiving a message from the District Magistrate, South 24 Parganas, early Tuesday morning, the operations team of the ICG swung into action immediately and dispatched two air cushion vehicles (hovercrafts) from Haldia and Sagar Island to provide assistance, the ICG said. Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal: Indian Coast Guard Rescues 140 Pilgrims As Ferry Boat With 400 Runs Aground (See Pics and Videos).

The hovercrafts evacuated 182 pilgrims before guiding the boat with the remaining pilgrims to a safe destination, the official added. The MoD added that to ensure the safety of people during the annual mela, the ICG had already deployed sea borne units at various strategic locations. Indian Coast Guard Evacuates Critically Ill Man From Lakshadweep Group of Islands Amid Extreme Weather Conditions (Watch Video).

A rapid lifesaving action team of divers with a Gemini boat is positioned at the Mela site for any eventuality. In addition, an officer from ICG Ship Frazerganj is positioned at Sagar Island for coordination with the state administration and supervision of seafront safety aspects, MoD said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2024 06:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).