Chandigarh, May 14 (PTI) Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday spoke to toppers of the Class 12 examination for Haryana Board of School Education over the phone, congratulated them and wished them a bright future.

One of them, Arpandeep Singh from a village in Kaithal and a government school student, is the son of a farmer.

After the results were declared on Tuesday, the CM, while congratulating the students during his interaction on Wednesday, said that it is a matter of great pride that these meritorious students have emerged as role models who inspire the younger generation.

The CM spoke with Arpandeep Singh, who secured the first position in the commerce stream, Saroj from Jind, the arts stream topper, and Naman from Bhiwani, the science stream topper.

He appreciated their hard work, dedication, and discipline, stating that their success is the result of self-confidence, family support, and guidance from their teachers.

Arpandeep Singh told reporters in Kaithal that he secured 497 marks out of 500.

He said he is son of a small farmer who has less than two acres of land.

Singh, who wants to become a chartered accountant, said his school teachers guided and motivated him a lot.

Chief Minister Saini said that students from Haryana are showcasing their talent across the country, which is a matter of pride.

He affirmed that the government is providing every possible support to help talented students excel and will continue to do so. The students who are performing excellently today will play a vital role in building society and the nation tomorrow, Saini said, according to an official statement.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the parents and teachers of the students, acknowledging that their dedication and encouragement were equally important in the student's success.

He urged all students to continue working hard and contribute to the development of the nation.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old Kafi, an acid attack survivor, emerged as topper of Institute for Blind, Sector 26, Chandigarh, scoring 95.6 percent in Class 12 humanities stream.

"I want to become an IAS officer and serve my society," said Kafi, who lost her eyesight in an acid attack case at the age of three.

Expressing happiness at her performance, Kafi said, "it was a very happy moment for me and my parents as well. I felt thankful to God. I studied audio books and other applications which helped me a lot".

Another student Shrishti Sharma, who studies in a school in Panchkula, has secured a perfect 100 percent in CBSE Class 10 examination.

After Class 12, Shrishti wants to pursue computer science engineering.

She said she never took any private tuition.

"I am very happy that I have made my parents, teachers proud. I did not take any private tuition. At times, I have even studied 20 hours a day. My father works in CITCO (Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation Limited). He always motivates me a lot and never puts any pressure," she said.

Asked what is her message for other students, "I just want to say that have confidence and believe in yourself. Try to give your best, do not get distracted by anything and keep your focus and results are bound to come".

