Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 3 (ANI): Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini briefed about the 10th Gita Jayanti Mahotsav which will take place in Kurukshetra. The celebration will commence on November 15th and will end on December 5th, and will feature a plethora of events and activities including seminars, pilgrimages, katha, and cultural programs.

"The 10th Gita Jayanti Mahotsav celebrations will begin on November 15th and continue until December 5th. This is the first time the festival will be held for 21 days... This year, Madhya Pradesh will partner for the International Gita Mahotsav..." he stated.

Also Read | ESTIC 2025: PM Narendra Modi Launches INR 1 Lakh Crore Scheme To Boost Private Sector-Led R&D Ecosystem.

"On November 24th, the Gita Yagya and the Gita Mahotsav will be officially inaugurated with a three-day seminar at Kurukshetra University..." he added.

CM Saini further stated that from November 26 to 30, a Katha will be organized at Purushottam Purabagh under the guidance of the highly revered Rambhadracharya.

Also Read | Kanpur ‘Nakkatwa’ Viral Claim Fact Check: Is Story of Man Allegedly Biting Off the Noses of Random People True or Fake? UP Police Debunk Nose-Biting Rumours.

"From 26th to 30th November, Rambhadracharya will organise a Katha under the aegis of Padma Vibhushan-awardee GIEO Gita in Purushottampura Bagh..." he said.

The Chief Minister further detailed the major celebration and said, "Additionally, a Saints' Conference will be held in Purushottampura Bagh on 29th November. The All India Devasthanam Conference will take place in the Senate Hall of Kurukshetra University on 30th November."

Speaking on a spiritual activity for the devotees during the Mahotsav, he said, "The Information and Public Relations Department, Haryana, will also run a YouTube channel during the festival. On this channel, various devotees will share their favourite verse from the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and discuss the transformation it has brought to their lives. The most-viewed video will receive a prize of one lakh rupees at the festival's closing ceremony."

CM Saini mentioned a grand Geeta Aarti scheduled to be held on the banks of Brahmasarovar from November 25 to December 1.

"From 15th November to 5th December, a grand Gita Maha Aarti will be held on the banks of Brahmasarovar. From 25th November to 1st December, cultural programmes will also be organised at the 48 Kosh pilgrimage sites of Kurukshetra. On 1st December, Gita Jayanti, a Gita Yagya, Gita recitation, and Bhagwat Katha will also be organised at Jyotisar Tirtha. On the same day, a global Gita recitation will be organised by 18,000 students at the Theme Park in Kurukshetra. Millions of Gita enthusiasts and devotees from India and abroad will also join online," he stated.

Furthermore, he informed about various activities to be held during the Mahotsav for students and general public.

"An online Gita quiz competition will be held from 4th to 14th November. Students and the general public will participate in it. Gita Book Fair will be organised from November 24th to December 1st at Brahmasarovar... On the occasion of Gita Jayanti on 1st December, all district headquarters will host a global recitation of the Gita by thirteen hundred students," the Chief Minister said.

He concluded as he informed about a great Deepotsav to be held at all the 182 "tirths" in the Kurukshetra region.

"Additionally, on 1st December, all districts' Gram Panchayats will organise a Deepotsav (festival of lights) at their pilgrimage sites in the evening... On 25th November, the state-level event on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur, which will be held in Kurukshetra and because of Gita Mahotsav, PM Modi will be present at both these events." he said.

Meanwhile, the Haryana CM also congratulated the Indian Women's Cricket Team on winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Indian women's cricket team on becoming world champions for the first time. It is a matter of pride for Haryana that our daughter, Shefali Verma, was named Player of the Match. In the final, she performed exceptionally well, scoring 87 runs and taking two wickets. On behalf of the entire state, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to our daughter on this historic achievement," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)