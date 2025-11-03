Kanpur 'Nakkatwa' Viral Claim Fact Check: Is Story of Man Allegedly Biting Off the Noses of Random People True or Fake? UP Police Debunk Nose-Biting Rumours

Mumbai, November 3: Is there a fear of "Nakkatwa" in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur? The question comes as news reports are claiming that a man is attacking random people and cutting off their noses in a village in Kanpur, as soon as a fight breaks out. It is also alleged that there are more than half a dozen victims. As per the news reports, the incident took place in a village in Kanpur where residents have become scared of a man called "Nakkatwa" who is claimed to have bitten off people's noses and fingers during fights. It is also alleged that the "Nakkatwa" simply means nose cutter, and is a man who was later identified as Alwar.

The news reports further claimed that over half a dozen villagers have been attacked by the "Nakkatwa". Speaking about the accused, the victims said that Alwar acts under the influence of alcohol and even uses weapons to cut off people's noses and fingers. His act of cutting people's noses has earned him the nickname "Nakkatwa". The reports also alleged that despite serving jail time, Alwar, aka "Nakkatwa", was back to his violent ways and had turned the Kanpur village's daily disputes into scenes of horror. The news stories are claiming that the incidents of nose cutting are recent. While the alleged claim appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth. Pakistan Targets Indian Army With AI-Generated Fake Video, PIB Fact Check Debunks Digitally-Altered Clip by Sharing Original Version.

'Nakkatwa' Attacking Random People, Biting Their Noses? Fact Check Reveals Old Incident Going Viral As Recent Case

Taking to social media, the Police Commissionerate of Kanpur Nagar, called the alleged claim misleading. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kanpur Nagar Police Commissionerate said that a news story about "Nakkatwa" went viral on November 1, claiming that in the Kakawan police station area, a man was cutting off people's noses with his teeth, thereby creating an atmosphere of panic. "Regarding this news, an investigation was conducted by ACP Bilhaur, and it was found that the incident of cutting off a nose with teeth is two years old," the Police Commissionerate said.

ACP Bilhaur Issues Clarification Regarding News Stories About 'Nakkatwa' Attacking and Biting People's Noses

दिनांक 01.11.25 को सोशल मीडिया पर एक खबर वायरल हो रही है कि थाना क्षेत्र ककवन में एक व्यक्ति अपने दातों से लोगों की नाक काट देता है जिससे दहशत का माहौल है, इस खबर के सम्बन्ध में एसीपी बिल्हौर द्वारा जांच की गयी और पाया कि दांत से नाक काटने की घटना दो वर्ष पुरानी है। दिनांक… pic.twitter.com/0Ykn4ii3sk — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) November 1, 2025

Officials further revealed that the "Nakkatwa" incident occurred in October 2023 when Umesh, son of Jagannath, resident of village Gumanipurwa, had registered a case at Kakawan police station against Alwar, son of Munnu, resident of village Gumanipurwa. Back then, it was learned that he had cut off the nose of Umesh during the course of the altercation. Later, he was arrested and sent to jail. It was also learnt that Umesh and Alwar were residents of the same village. The incident of nose cutting from 2023 resurfaced online again after a fight broke out between Alwar and Avdhesh Jatav on October 19 over a money transaction. PM Narendra Modi Has Announced Free Bike for All Aadhaar Card Holders? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake AI Video Going Viral.

It is reported that both of them sustained minor injuries, and cases were registered against Alwar and Jatav, with police taking preventive action against both of them. However, both incidents are not related. "The nose-cutting incident has no connection to the fight that occurred on 19.10.2025. Both incidents are separate," the Assistant Police Commissioner of Bilhaur said in a video statement. Hence, the alleged claim that "Nakkatwa" or "nose cutter" is attacking random people and biting noses is not true. The original incident, during which Alwar had cut off the nose of a man, occurred in October 2023. As clarified by the Kanpur Nagar Police Commissionerate, the recent incident has no connection with the nose-cutting incident, which is two years old.

Claim : 'Nakkatwa' attacking random people and biting off their noses in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Conclusion : The Uttar Pradesh police said that the nose-cutting incident of 2023 has no connection to the fight that occurred on October 19. They also debunked the nose-biting rumours going viral online. Full of Trash Clean

