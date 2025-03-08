Panchkula (Haryana) [India], March 8 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday emphasized the significance of International Women's Day as a reminder of women's struggles and achievements in their fight for equality and rights.

CM Saini was speaking at the 'Nari Shakti' Blood Donation Camp organized in Panchkula on the occasion of International Women's Day, a release said. Around 138 women participated in the blood donation camp.

As per the release, the Chief Minister said that while he has attended numerous blood donation camps in the past, this is the first time he has witnessed a camp where only women donate blood.

Saini highlighted blood donation as a noble act and a true service to humanity. "The message of this blood donation camp will spread across the country and inspire other women to contribute to society," the CM said.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to women across the nation. He also honoured the women who donated blood by presenting them with certificates of appreciation, according to an official statement from the state government.

He highlighted that there is no better way to celebrate International Women's Day than through this noble initiative.

The blood donation camp was exclusively for women donors, with women from various sectors, including ITBP jawans, officers, doctors, teachers, and Swachhata Praharis, actively participating. "Their involvement reflects a deep sense of commitment to human service," said CM Saini.

He further said that this camp demonstrates that women not only work to enhance their homes and families but are also dedicated to saving lives. By donating blood, women and daughters in this camp are setting an inspiring example for others to follow.

"By donating blood, a person not only gives the gift of life to someone in need, but the recipient remains eternally grateful to the donor," CM Saini said.

He acknowledged that while science continues to make remarkable advances, it has yet to find an alternative to human blood. Only human blood can save another human life. Blood donation, he said, is also a social responsibility. Even donating a single unit of blood can save the life of someone in need.

Saini honoured the three most talented daughters from the 'Best Village' Barwala in Panchkula district, referring to them as the 'Best Daughters of Best Village' and presenting cheques of Rs 75,000 to Mehak, Rs 45,000 to Aarju, and Rs 30,000 to Latika Bhati as part of the recognition.

The title of 'Best Village' is awarded to a village with the best sex ratio. Barwala village stands out with a remarkable sex ratio of 1059 daughters for every 1000 sons, thanks to the positive mindset of its residents toward daughters, the statement read.

The CM also mentioned that the government has launched several initiatives to improve the sex ratio, including the annual 'Best Village' award, which is given to villages with a population of 5,000 or more and a sex ratio of 1,000 or higher.

While listing the various welfare schemes, Saini highlighted that the government is paying special attention to preventing anemia in women. As a result of these efforts, Haryana has secured the first position in the country under the Anemia Mukt Bharat program.

Haryana Health and Family Welfare Minister Kumari Arti Singh Rao also highlighted the unique women-focused blood donation, the first in the country.

"In today's blood donation camp, only women have donated blood. This is the first such camp in the country, not just in Haryana, where blood donation is exclusively by women, making it a significant event on International Women's Day," she said.

She further mentioned that the Haryana government annually presents the "Best Award" in every district under the PC-PNDT program, which aims to promote the birth of daughters and improve the sex ratio.

She said that by honouring these outstanding daughters for their exceptional achievements, they are not only paving a new path for their families but also inspiring their entire community. The blood donation camp, she said, is not just about donating blood but about sending a message that celebrates Nari Shakti's contribution.

On this occasion, Kalka MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department Sudhir Rajpal, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Saket Kumar, Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal and Panchkula CMO Dr. Mukta, along with officials of the Health Department and other departments, were also present. (ANI)

