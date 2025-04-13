Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 13 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Sigh Saini extended greetings of Baisakhi on Sunday and offered prayers at Gurudwara Sadh Sangat in Gurugram.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Saini said, "I extend my greetings to everyone on the occasion of #Baisakhi. It is an occasion of happiness for everyone."

Taking to X, Saini said that he prayed for happiness, prosperity and well-being of people in state.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of Baisakhi, I bowed my head at Gurdwara Sadh Sangat (Gurugram) and prayed for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of my family members in the state. Paying homage to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh, congratulated the Sangat on the 326th foundation day of Khalsa and the sacred festival of Baisakhi." Saini wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Saini offered prayers at Anandpur Sahib Gurudwara in the Rupnagar district.

Speaking on the significance of the day, Saini said, "It's a day of immense pride. On this day, Khalsa Panth was formed. This day, 13th April, is also important as the Jallianwala Bagh massacre happened when General Dyer ordered firing on a crowd of unarmed civilians in Amritsar. We bow to all those who lost their lives."

Baisakhi is a harvest festival that also marks the beginning of the New Year in some parts of India. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional joy. The festival is known for bringing prosperity and success and for bringing people together through rituals and celebrations.

This year, Baisakhi is being celebrated on April 13. Also called Vaisakhi, the festival marks the beginning of the Punjabi and Sikh New Year and is mainly celebrated in North India, especially in Punjab. It also signals the start of the harvest season.

On April 13, 1919, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre happened, which remains one of the darkest chapters in India's colonial history. The massacre marked a turning point in India's freedom struggle and is remembered as a symbol of courage and resistance.

The massacre occurred in Amritsar, Punjab, where thousands had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh during the festival of Baisakhi. The gathering was also meant to peacefully protest against the Rowlatt Act and demand the release of leaders Dr Satyapal and Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew. (ANI)

