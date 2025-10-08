New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): A high-level delegation, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is on an official visit to Japan with the objective of attracting foreign investment and promoting global industrial activities in Haryana.

On the second day of the visit today, the Chief Minister and the delegation travelled from Tokyo to Osaka on board the renowned Shinkansen-Osaka Bullet Train, an official release said. This train is known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, safety standards, and operational excellence and is considered an outstanding example of a modern transportation system.

Also Read | 'Footpaths, Helmets, Vehicle Headlights': Supreme Court Issues Comprehensive Directions on Road Safety and Pedestrian Deaths Across Country.

The delegation includes Haryana's Minister of Industries and Commerce Rao Narbir Singh, the release said.

During the journey, the Chief Minister said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is also moving forward towards a rapid transportation revolution. He informed that under the Central Government's "Viksit Bharat" initiative, a high-speed train corridor is being developed between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, which will be India's first bullet train project.

Also Read | Y Puran Kumar Suicide Case: Haryana's Inspector General Shoots Self to Death in Chandigarh; 'Will' and 'Final Note' Recovered (Watch Videos).

The Chief Minister said travelling today on Japan's Shinkansen Bullet Train was an inspiring experience. He added that soon, citizens in India will also enjoy such fast, safe, and comfortable travel. This, he said, is a major step toward realising the vision of a "Viksit Bharat."

During this journey, the delegation also studied Japan's railway system operations, maintenance, passenger safety and technological innovations. The Chief Minister said that Haryana, along with the rest of India, will draw inspiration from Japan's experience and technical expertise to improve its transportation systems. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)