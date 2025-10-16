Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], October 16 (ANI): In a heartfelt tribute, both daughters of Haryana-cadre IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar performed the 'mukhagni' to his mortal remains during his last rites at the Sector 25 crematorium.

The solemn ceremony was attended by Haryana DGP OP Singh, along with other dignitaries, honouring the legacy of the esteemed officer.

Puran Kumar allegedly shot himself at his residence in Chandigarh on October 7.

In the 'final note' he left behind, he accused eight senior cops, including Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities."

Meanwhile, the investigation into the case hit a roadblock, as his family has yet to hand over the laptop reportedly used by the officer to type his 'suicide' note.

According to police sources, examination of the laptop, including fingerprint analysis and scrutiny of the officer's email accounts, is crucial for establishing the authenticity of the suicide note and understanding the circumstances leading up to his death.

Following the ongoing controversy, IPS Om Parkash Singh has been assigned the additional charge of Director General of Police (DGP) of Haryana after DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was placed on leave following allegations surrounding the death of IPS Y Puran Kumar.

Meanwhile, in the wake of recent developments following the demise of IPS Y Puran Kumar, the Haryana Government has issued a statewide directive urging strict vigilance and coordinated efforts to maintain communal harmony and law and order.

The directive, issued by the General Administration Department (Political Branch-1) on Sunday, has been sent to senior administrative and police officials across the state, including the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Director General of Police (DGP), all Divisional Commissioners, ADGPS, IGs, Deputy Commissioners, and Commissioners/Superintendents of Police.

The circular emphasises the "urgent need to maintain strict vigil and ensure communal harmony across all districts and divisions" in view of tensions and public sensitivity surrounding the officer's death. (ANI)

