Guwahati, October 15: Owing to violent protests in Assam’s Baksa district by the followers of Zubeen Garg against the decision of housing five accused in the case related to the untimely demise of the iconic singer, the government has banned mobile internet service across the district on Wednesday. The step was taken to ensure peace and tranquillity in the district while maintaining a law and order situation. Meanwhile, the higher authorities of Assam Police have cancelled all types of leaves for the staff following the violence in Baksa district, except urgent medical leaves.

Notably, ferocious protests broke out outside the Baksa District Jail today after the five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case were brought to the facility under heavy police escort. In the wake of escalating tension, the district administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to prevent further unrest. The situation turned volatile when an agitated crowd gathered outside the Baksa district jail premises, demanding that two of the accused - festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma - be presented before the public. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Violent Protests Erupt Near Baksa Jail in Assam, Stones Pelted on Vehicles Carrying Accused; Prohibitory Order Clamped.

The mob resorted to stone-pelting, injuring a female police officer and damaging several vehicles in the police convoy. Security forces resorted to the use of batons to disperse the protesters, and multiple individuals were detained for unlawful assembly. District Magistrate Gautam Das promptly issued an order restricting all forms of public gatherings, rallies, demonstrations, and processions within a 500-metre radius of the Baksa jail. Violent Protest Erupts Outside Baksa Jail, Stones Pelted on Vehicles Carrying Accused in Zubeen Garg Death Case.

Violent Protest Erupted Outside Baksa District Jail in Assam’s Baksa

#WATCH | Violent protest erupted outside Baksa District Jail in Assam's Baksa district after five accused in Zubeen Garg death case - main event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg (suspended APS officer) and two PSOs… pic.twitter.com/Zc5TACcyFw — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

VIDEO | Assam: Agitated mob hurled stones at vehicles carrying five accused arrested in cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death case as they were being brought to Baksa Central Jail. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)#Assam pic.twitter.com/WSPSZUeOAJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 15, 2025

The order also bans the carrying of weapons such as lathis, daggers, spears, and swords, along with the throwing of stones or any inflammable materials, including firecrackers. The directive cites apprehensions of "breach of public peace and tranquillity owing to an unrest situation observed near the District Jail, Nikashi, Baksa", and warns that any violation will invite strict legal action under the relevant provisions of law. The prohibitory measures came into immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

