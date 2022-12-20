Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) The decision of a family from Haryana to donate the organs of their deceased teenage son, an accident victim, has given new lease of life to five people, according to a PGIMER statement here on Tuesday.

"With the transplantation of liver, kidneys and corneas at PGIMER here, it was unthinkable story of exemplary courage, of resolute spirit as the brave-heart family from Kurukshetra who immortalised their 18-year-old son Rajiv Kumar in five others through the kind act of organ donation," the statement said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Horror in China: Dead Bodies Pile On Top of Each Other in Hospital Morgues As Coronavirus Wave Strikes Beijing.

With this magnanimous decision, the family Kumar from village Urnai, Tehsil Pehowa, Kurukshetra, gave "gift of life" to three terminally ill organ failure patients with the transplantation of liver and kidneys and enabled two more patients to restore their sights, thereby impacting five lives in all here in PGIMER.

"I think you develop a different level of respect for the donor family, for their spirit of unconditional love amidst braving their own pain of losing their dear one in his prime. There cannot be a better teaching in humanity and compassion than organ donation," Professor Vivek Lal, Director PGIMER, said.

Also Read | Tambaram, Bengaluru Power Cut Schedule: Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended on These Dates.

According to the PGIMER statement, on December 13, the happy world of young Rajiv Kumar's family suddenly doomed as an unknown vehicle hit him, leaving him unconscious with the impact of the injury.

"The family first rushed critically injured Rajiv Kumar to civil hospital, Pehowa and then shifted him to PGIMER in an extremely precarious condition on the same day itself," the statement said.

Kumar could not be revived and subsequently, after following the protocols as per Transplantation of Human Organs Act, was declared brain dead in the evening hours of December 16, it said.

"When it became clear that Rajiv Kumar would not survive his critical injuries, the transplant coordinators at PGIMER approached Kamlesh, the grieving mother of Rajiv Kumar, to request if she could consider organ donation. "The brave-heart mother showcased immense grit and consented for organ donation of her young son," it said.

“My son was always so full of life. We can never forget his smile, his laughter, his positive energy. He used to make alive even the dullest of the moments. Even in his passing also, he spread happiness by infusing life in others through organ donation,” Kamlesh, Kumar's mother, said.

It was a sight of mixed emotion at PGIMER as the families of those who got second lease of life through transplantation were finding it difficult to convey their gratitude to the donor family for their courageous decision, the statement said. “We knew that liver transplant was the only option for surviving debilitating liver ailment for our son. With frequent hospitalisation and heavy medication, daily ordeal of managing even smallest of things, life has been a sheer torture and that too, with no hope of recovery. "It seems God himself came in the guise of donor and gave our son a second chance to live,” said one of the relatives of the 24-year-old liver recipient with tears welling into his eyes. The same sentiment was echoed by both the kidney recipients after they underwent surgery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)