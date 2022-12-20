Mumbai, December 20: The Tamil Nadu Electricity Board has announced suspension of power cut in Tamil Nadu's Tambaram suburb. As per reports, tangedco said that power supply will remain suspended in and around Tambaram on Thursday.

Reportedly, power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm on Thursday, December 22. According to a report in the Times of India, power supply will be suspended as the power department will undertake maintenance work in the city. Trichy Power Cut on December 20: Check Timing and List of Areas Where Electricity Supply Will Remain Suspended.

Reports suggest that power supply will be affected in areas such as Velachery Main Road, Metha Nagar Main Road, Maruthi Nagar, Vivekanandan Street, Bharathiyar Street, and Thirumagal Nagar. Besides above places, others areas which would face suspension of power supply include VOC Street, Nethaji Street, Mariamman Koil Street, Sembakkam Main Road, IOB Colony, Camp Road, and Madambakkam.

In an official statement, Tangedco said that power supply will be shut in areas such as Main Road, Kambar Street, Ambethkar Street, Gandhi Nagar, Venkatramanan Nagar and Muthamizh Nagar. Meanwhile, several areas in Karnataka will also face power cut on Wednesday, December 21, as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KTPCL) will be carrying out maintenance works at various places. Cyber Crime: Bavdhan Woman Falls Prey to Power Bill Update Fraud, Loses Rs 43,000 After Installing Data-Stealing App.

As per reports, maintenance works will be carried out between 10 am and 4 pm, which would result in a six-hour power outage. BMAZ South, BRAZ, and BMAZ South under KTPCL Circle, Doddaballapura, and Somanahalli under KTPCL Division, East, BRC Kengeri, and South under BESCOM Circle and Indiranagar, Shivajinagar, Nelamangala, Kengeri areas under BESCOM Division will face power cut on Wednesday.

