Jind (Haryana) [India], December 26 (ANI): A girl hanged herself at home after she was allegedly sexually harassed by a person at Safidon town in Jind district.

Jind, which recently came to light for the alleged sexual harassment of 142 minor girls by a school principal who has been in jail since November 7, witnessed the suicide of a college-going girl due to alleged sexual harassment and stalking.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prakash Ambedkar’s VBA Eyes 25% Share of Seats in Maharashtra.

The accused in the incident has been identified as Manish, a native of Jind district.

In this regard, the deceased's uncle lodged a police complaint with Safidon police alleging that a person from the same village used to harass her while going to college.

Also Read | Germany: Storm Warnings Lifted but Threat of Flooding Looms.

The uncle, in his complaint stated that the girl used to study in her second year of graduation at a college located in a nearby village.

According to the complaint, the accused stalked her and harassed her in that way for the past six months and she explained the incident before her mother and subsequently hanged herself at home.

"When I reached the spot, she didn't open the door. Eventually, we broke the door and entered the room but found her hanging from the ceiling fan. Doctors declared her dead," he alleged.

Her mother alleged that she was upset with sexual harassment and made an effort to make the accused understand not to disturb her.

"She was harassed repeatedly," the deceased mother said.

According to the mother, the accused used to pass comments and use abusive language.

"She once said that she had become upset with his behaviour. She was allowed to go in her room thinking that she would take some rest but hanged herself," the deceased's mother alleged.

After getting a formal complaint, Safidon police booked the accused under section 306 (abetment of suicide) and launched a probe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)