Visual of demolition of house in Manesar, Haryana (Photo/ANI)

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 24 (ANI): Illegally built house of Gangster Sube Singh Gujjar was demolished by the Municipal Corporation in Manesar on Thursday.

The four-storey building was seen coming crashing down on the land.

The alleged house owner is Sube Singh Gujjar, a gangster who is presently lodged in Bhondsi jail, police said.

The property was valued at Rs 4 crore and was demolished as part of a first-of-its-kind drive to raze down illegal properties of gangsters, in accordance with orders from the state government, a police official informed.

Gujjar is a close aide of gangster Kaushal who was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on May 1, 2021. He was wanted in more than 42 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion in Gurugram, Delhi, Palwal, Nuh and Rewari.

A Rs 7.60 lakh bounty was also declared for information leading to his arrest. Kaushal and Gujjar parted ways following a financial dispute. Gujjar allegedly started targeting Kaushal's extortion racket and took over his gang after he was arrested.

Gujjar was declared a proclaimed offender by a district court in April 2018.

He owns two plots, one of 1.3 acres in Bar Gujjar village near Manesar, and another of 0.8 acres in the Manesar industrial area. The district administration tried to auction the properties twice in 2019 and 2021 but no buyers expressed interest.

After Gujjar absconded from Gurugram in 2016, officials stated that he lives and operated from Nepal for over 18 months.

He involved extorting money from traders, jewellers, sweet shop owners, bakery owners, prominent transporters and industrialist

Faridabad police demolished the properties of a gangster last week who illegally encroached on lands, and built houses and slums. (ANI)

