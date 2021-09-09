Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], September 9 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the government is ready to conduct a fair investigation into the Karnal incident.

"Farmers are agitating in Karnal, it's their right. Our officers are talking to them. Talks are important but only valid demands will be accepted. We can't hang someone just because someone else says so," he said.

"We are ready to conduct a fair investigation but it's not only the Sub-Divisional Magistrate who will be probed, the entire episode will be investigated. If farmers and their leaders are found guilty, action will be taken against them too," he added.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said on Thursday that farmers will continue their sit-in protest around the mini secretariat in Haryana's Karnal district after talks between them and the district administration failed to make headway.

He also said that farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and other places will join the protest.

Earlier on September 7, Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is leading the agitation against three new farm laws, had given a call for 'gherao' of the secretariat demanding registration of FIR against officials who had allegedly ordered a lathi-charge on agitators during their protest against a BJP event in Karnal on August 28. (ANI)

