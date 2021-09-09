Ahead of the JioPhone Next launch, Reliance Jio has reportedly discontinued two of its cheapest prepaid plans - Rs 39 and Rs 69. It's important to note that these recharge packs are no longer available on purchase and have been delisted from the company's official website. This development comes just ahead of the launch of its most affordable 4G smartphone, which is scheduled to be launched in India tomorrow. JioPhone Next 4G Affordable Smartphone To Be Launched in India Tomorrow.

We expect the company to introduce a new recharge pack exclusively for the JioPhone Next. Official prices, specifications, and other details will be announced tomorrow itself.

Reliance Jio (Photo Credits: Jio)

Talking about the plans, the Rs 39 recharge pack offered 100MB of daily data with a validity of 14 days. Additional benefits included unlimited calls and 100 SMS. Customers also received access to Jio suite apps. The Rs 69 plan, on the other hand, was offered with 500MB of daily data and 14-day validity. Additional highlights of the pack include unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio apps. As of now, there is no official confirmation if these packs will be re-introduced or replaced with new packs.

