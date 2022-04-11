Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) The Haryana government shells out nearly Rs 30 crore annually for the pension of former MLAs with the highest Rs 2.38 lakh being paid to six-time legislator Ajay Singh Yadav.

The pension amount varies for each former MLA as it depends on the number of terms served by them.

Earlier, the new government in neighbouring Punjab had discontinued the practice, saying every former MLA will get pension only for one term.

According to information furnished by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat in response to an RTI application filed by Panipat-based activist P P Kapoor, the government gives Rs 29.51 crore in pension annually to 275 former MLAs and families of 128 ex-legislators.

Around Rs 26.40 crore is being spent on the pension of former MLAs and Rs 3.11 crore on pension to families of the ex-legislators.

Congress leader and six-time MLA Ajay Singh Yadav gets Rs 2,38,100 every month.

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala draws Rs 2,22,500 per month while his son Ajay Singh Chautala gets Rs 61,800 every month.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala gets Rs 1,68,200 in pension every month while Savitri Jindal, wife of former minister and noted industrialist the late O P Jindal, gets over Rs 90,000 per month.

Former MLA Prof Sampat Singh gets Rs 2,14, 800, Krishan Lal Panwar Rs 1,99,200, Ram Bilas Sharma Rs 1,91,500, Karan Singh Dalal Rs 1,91,500, Birender Singh Rs 1,76,000, Phool Chand Mullana Rs 1.68 lakh and Chander Mohan Rs 1,52,700 every month.

The maximum family pension, which is Rs 99,619 per month, is given to Jasma Devi, the widow of former chief minister Bhajan Lal.

The Haryana government also gives a house loan up to Rs 60 lakh besides a loan up to Rs 20 lakh for the purchase of vehicles to sitting and former MLAs.

Sixty-eight sitting and former MLAs were given 32.21 crore in house loan from 2010 to 2021, of which Rs 20.83 crore is yet to be returned.

Of the Rs 27.48 crore given to the sitting and former MLAs to buy vehicles between 2004 and 2021, Rs 9.96 crore is yet to be returned.

