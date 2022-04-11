Seoul, April 11: Eight South Korean pharmaceutical companies will donate medicine, medical supplies, and health supplements to Ukraine that's been devastated by Russia's invasion, a pharmaceutical association said on Monday.

The Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Pharma Manufacturers Association said its eight member companies offered to donate medical goods worth 3 billion won ($2.43 million) at the request of Global Life Sharing - a Seoul-based nonprofit group that provides medical support to war- and poverty-stricken areas, Yonhap news agency reported.

The companies are Kyung Dong Pharmaceutical, Daewoong Pharmaceutical, Dongkook Pharmaceutical, Il Yang Pharmaceutical, Genu Pharma, Firson, Hana Pharm, and Hanmi Pharmaceutical.

They promised to swiftly supply medicine, including antibiotics and ointments for burns, which were especially requested by the Ukrainian Embassy in South Korea.

The packaging process started over the weekend, and the donated goods will be soon delivered to Ukraine by air, the association said.

