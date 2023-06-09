Hisar, Jun 9 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered suspension of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for allegedly failing to act on his directions to take action in a case, according to an official statement.

Vij issued the directions for the suspension of Barwala DSP Rohtash while presiding over a meeting of the Public Relations and Public Grievances Committee here.

Also Read | Shiv Sena UBT Learder Sanjay Raut Says He, MLA Brother Received Death Threat Calls; Two Detained.

A resident of Kirori village in Hisar had complained that he cultivated wheat on two acres of land and the standing crop was destroyed by someone using a poisonous spray, the statement said.

During an earlier monthly meeting of the district public grievances committee, Vij had directed DSP Rohtash to arrest the culprits in the case without any delay, it said.

Also Read | Manipur Erupts Again: Three Killed, Two Injured in Shooting by Insurgents in Imphal Village.

"Due to alleged non-action as per instructions, orders were given for the suspension of DSP and immediate arrest of the accused in the case," the statement said.

A total of 12 complaints were heard during Friday's meeting, according to the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)