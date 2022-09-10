Nuh (Haryana), Sep 10 (PTI) A man charged with cheating people escaped police custody by jumping the boundary wall of a police station, but was arrested again within hours, officials said on Saturday.

Wasim, a native of Raniyala Khurd village in Palwal, was first arrested on Thursday when he was trying to snatch a person's automated teller machine (ATM) card at a kiosk.

On Friday, he was produced in a city court, which remanded him in a two-day police custody for questioning.

At the City Tauru police station, he allegedly pushed a policeman and escaped by jumping the boundary wall. However, he was arrested again, from his house, at night, they said.

