Ambala (Haryana) [India], August 29 (ANI): Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij on Friday inspected the rising water level of Tangri river in Ambala Cantonment and directed the district administration to make announcements urging residents living within the river area to move to safer locations.

In the morning, the water level of Tangri river crossed the danger mark. Around 30,000 cusecs of water flows the river, posing as a threat to people living in low-lying areas.

Taking note of the situation, Minister Anil Vij personally inspected the surrounding areas and issued necessary directions to the district administration.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Anil Vij said that heavy rainfall in the hills had brought a surge of water into Tangri river.

"Today, more than 30,000 cusecs of water is flowing in the river, which is far above normal levels. Before the monsoon season started, dredging work had been carried out to deepen the riverbed, but due to some obstructions, only 25 percent of the work could be completed. The remaining work will be done after the monsoon season," Vij told reporters here.

He further expressed hope on water passing safely through mbala Cantonment, but given the potential risk, the administration has been put on alert.

Vij also informed of the deployment of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at the Ambala Cantonment for safety, further stating that boats had also also been requisitioned for any emergencies.

"Residents living along or within the catchment area of Tangri river have been asked to move out with their essential belongings," he added.

Present on the occasion were BJP leaders Kapil Vij, Sanjeev Walia, Ajay Baveja, Vishal Tangri, among others.

It is noteworthy that in previous monsoon seasons as well, Tangri river had seen heavy water flow, which had safely passed through. This time, due to the efforts of Minister Anil Vij, excavation was carried out in the riverbed, which helped in allowing the water to flow away safely.

While inspecting the Tangri river area in the morning, Energy Minister Anil Vij directed the Irrigation Department, Police, Municipal Council and other departments to work in close coordination.

The Minister further stated that announcements should be made urging residents of riverbank colonies to move to safe locations.

He also sought information from the Irrigation Department about the current and expected inflow of water in the river by noon. He stood on the Tangri river bridge on Jagadhri Road to observe the water flow. Later, he gave further directions to the SDM Ambala Cantt, Police, Irrigation Department and other officials.

Given the rising water levels, Cabinet Minister Anil Vij also inspected colonies located on both sides of the river and instructed residents to move to safer places. After crossing Tangri river bridge, he reviewed the colonies along Tangri Dam Road including Matidas Nagar, Golden Park up to Babyal. Thereafter, at the Chandpura bridge, he checked the river water level, and proceeded to review areas like Rampur, Sarsehri, Prabhu Prem Puram, Kardhan, Nangal, etc. He then inspected colonies up to Mahesh Nagar Pump House along Tangri Dam Road.

During this inspection, he instructed the administration to repeatedly make public announcements for evacuation. (ANI)

