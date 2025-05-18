Sirsa (Haryana) [India], May 18 (ANI): Following the arrest of several individuals for alleged espionage activities in favour of Pakistan, Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapoor on Sunday said the crackdown was the result of increased vigilance and surveillance across the state.

Speaking at a press conference, Kapoor said the arrests were made in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, with anti-national elements apprehended in various districts of Haryana. He said the arrests were based on input from central and state intelligence agencies.

"After Operation Sindoor, we had increased vigilance, and under that, based on information received from our central agencies and state intelligence agencies, anti-national elements were caught in some districts. Cases have been registered against them, and they have been arrested and sent to jail," Kapoor said.

He stressed that the police would work to ensure maximum punishment for the accused. "Their challan will be presented in the court, and we will work to ensure they get maximum punishment," he added.

The DGP assured that the state's intelligence agencies remain fully committed to countering espionage and anti-national activities. "This is a continuous process, and it will continue in the future as well," Kapoor said.

Haryana Police arrested a YouTuber from Hisar for allegedly spying for Pakistani agencies.

The YouTuber, identified as Jyoti Malhotra, was interrogated for allegedly passing information to the Pakistani side. She allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim, in Delhi, travelled to Pakistan twice, and shared sensitive information.

Similarly, on Saturday, May 17, a resident of a village in Kaithal was also arrested for allegedly passing information to the Pakistan army and ISI during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. The accused has been identified as Devendra, a resident of Mastgarh Cheeka village.

DSP Kaithal Veerbhan said, "The district police of Kaithal received intelligence information, and on that basis, our special detective staff arrested Devendra, son of Narwal Singh, resident of village Mastgarh Cheeka."

As per the Police, Devendra, during his interrogation, told police that he was in contact with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI.

"After taking him into custody, he was questioned. During that interrogation, he said that he was in contact with the Pakistan intelligence agency, ISI. He used to provide information about the dispute going on between India and Pakistan to that agency, as well as information about Operation Sindoor to the Pakistani army and the ISI from time to time. Our staff at the cyber police station is doing a thorough investigation into the devices found with him. Whatever the truth may come out, the law will be followed accordingly," DSP Kaithal Veerbhan added. (ANI)

