Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 25 (ANI): Haryana Police on Friday busted an illegal arms factory with country-made pistols and their machinery in Gurugram.

Police earlier arrested one of the arms suppliers Abhishek alias 'Gabbar' on March 19 and recovered 25 country-made pistols.

"Arms supplier Abhishek alias 'Gabbar' was arrested on March 19 and 25 country-made pistols were recovered. While probing him, our team also arrested two of his partners and recovered a country-made pistol and their arms factory machinery," said Preet Pal Singh, ACP (crime), Gurugram. (ANI)

