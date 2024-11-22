Gurugram, Nov 22 (PTI) Haryana Police chief Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor on Friday inaugurated the Traffic Engineering Centre and the Organisation Development Centre here to "transform" Gurugram's traffic management, an official statement said.

The two centres at Traffic Police Tower in Gurugram have been established by the Institute of Road Traffic Education and sponsored by the Hyundai Motor India Foundation.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly By Election Result 2024: 7 Bypoll Seats To Witness Tough Contest Between BJP and Congress.

These centres aim to transform Gurugram's traffic management by adopting best-in-class traffic engineering practices. Their focus is on diagnosing and treating road infrastructure issues and building capacity among police officers, roadway engineers, and transport professionals to operate roads comprehensively and effectively, it said.

Kapoor said that the centres will prove to be effective in improving the traffic management in Gurugram. These will help in reducing road accidents and deaths.

Also Read | Telangana: Unidentified Persons Vandalise Temple in Rangareddy District, BJP Leaders Allege Lord Hanuman Idol Gutted in Fire in Bhupalapalli.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)