Chandigarh, Jan 18 (PTI) The Haryana Police will collaborate with the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak with an aim to develop managerial skills among its officers.

"A Memorandum of Association (MoA) was signed by Sandeep Khirwar, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Haryana, on behalf of the Haryana Police, and Dr Shivendra Kumar Pandey, Dean (Research and Executive Education), IIM Rohtak," a Haryana police statement said.

Also Read | Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Felicitates 200 Tribal Women Who Successfully … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Haryana's Director General of Police P K Agrawal and Director IIM Rohtak, Prof. Dheeraj P. Sharma were also present at the event at the police headquarters in Panchkula.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Agrawal said, "We need to work for a change in the present changing scenario of technological advancement."

Also Read | Joshimath Land Subsidence: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Gives Detailed Information of Situation to Amit Shah, Says 'Char Dham Yatra' To Begin Soon.

"Today, an agreement is being exchanged with a prestigious institute like IIM Rohtak. This will definitely see a change in the times to come and policing can be done in a more professional manner," he added.

As per the MoA, IIM Rohtak and Haryana Police propose to jointly develop a curriculum and conduct a Post Graduate Diploma in Management for 'Group A' officers including IPS and DSP rank officers of the state police force.

Simultaneously, both organisations propose to conduct an Executive Certificate Programme in data analytics specially designed for policing applications.

The agreement will also explore ways to create synergy between police work and citizen expectations. The government will nominate police officers for participation in the course. The MoA would be effective for a period of five years.

"The main purpose of MoA is to set up an institutional mechanism for knowledge-sharing between the Police officers and the faculty and students of IIM-Rohtak, to help state police in capacity-building and skill development and to facilitate the exchange of faculty and research persons for academic and research purposes on honorary or consulting basis," said the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)