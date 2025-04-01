Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) Haryana Police's action against songs which allegedly promote the gun culture and "glorify" violence is being taken in a fair manner, a senior police official has said.

Some singers said that not just few, but all such songs should be pulled down from social media.

Haryana Police has recently intensified its action to curb the promotion of gun culture and violence in songs, and the initiative targets singers, social media and other such platforms that "glorify" gun culture or incite hatred.

The cybercrime unit's teams monitor social media and take appropriate action where required, the official said.

Such songs or music videos garner a sizable viewership and have the potential to adversely affect the youth, the official said.

During last month, more than ten songs were taken down from various social media platforms, with seven of of them sung by popular Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma.

"My only point is that there should be no discrimination. Ten songs have been banned, seven of these are mine... When I was recently doing a programme in Gurugram, Haryana Police got me to give a written assurance that I will not sing any of the banned songs.

"I am with the government if all the songs are pulled down, but there should be no discrimination. There are so many songs of other artists which have not been pulled down from social media. If the government has started from me, it is good, but the action should be fair," Sharma (33) told mediapersons.

He also said that some of his songs, which commanded viewership in millions, have been pulled down, causing him a financial loss.

Meanwhile, the police official said, "Action is being taken in a very fair manner. There is nothing selective. It's very fair. Every word is analysed. Freedom of speech and expression, we have to respect. But we have to see where boundaries are crossed. Proper scrutiny is done...then action is taken."

The government's action align with a Punjab and Haryana High Court's 2019 order banning celebratory firing and performance of songs glorifying liquor, drugs and violence.

Many Khap panchayats have also favoured stringent action against such songs. At a recent meeting, leaders from Kandela, Punia, Majra, and some other khaps demanded a ban on songs that glorify gun culture, vulgarity and violence.

Last week, at a press conference here, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticised songs that promote gun culture and said giving a "positive direction" to the society is everyone's responsibility.

