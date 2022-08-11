Karnal (Haryana) [India], August 11 (ANI): Authorities in Haryana's Karnal district suspended the licence of a ration depot holder for allegedly forcing people to buy the national flag with the ration under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and telling them to purchase tricolour as a precondition to the ration otherwise, senior officials said on Wednesday.

People at a PDS shop in Hemda village in Karnal district were allegedly forced to buy Rs 20 tri-colour flags otherwise they won't get a ration.

Also Read | Afghanistan: 1,500 Kids in Northern Takhar Province Infected With Diarrhoea.

Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Karnal said that as soon as the matter came to the knowledge of the district administration, his licence was suspended with immediate effect.

"We are giving Tiranga to people who are willing to buy it, at Rs 20 through PDS shops. We came to know a depot holder made ration beneficiaries forcefully purchase flags. Admin initiated stringent action against him and his license was suspended," said Yadav.

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign: Shourya Chakra Awardee Sepoy Aurangzeb's Mother Hoists Tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch District (Watch Video).

He further said that for the convenience of the public, the district administration has provided flags to ration depot holders and those who are willing can buy at Rs 20.

"Under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are celebrating the Har Ghar Tiranga programme in Karnal district. Under this, the district administration has provided flags to over 600 ration depot holders. As per willingness, anyone can take the flag at the rate of Rs 20," he said.

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi also tweeted the video and wrote, "It would be unfortunate if the celebration of the 75th anniversary of independence becomes a burden on the poor. Ration card holders are being forced to buy the Tricolour or their share of ration is being deducted instead."

"It is shameful to collect the price of the Tricolour that resides in the heart of every Indian by snatching the morsel of the poor," he added.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their home. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)