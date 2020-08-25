Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Haryana recorded 1,148 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the state's tally to 56,608, while 10 more deaths pushed the toll to 623, the health department's daily bulletin said.

Haryana has witnessed a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases over the past fortnight.

Of the latest fatalities, four were reported from Kaithal, two from Faridabad, and one each from Ambala, Karnal, Panchkula and Fatehabad, the bulletin said.

The fresh cases were reported from Faridabad (132), Gurgaon (114), Panipat (109), Karnal (80), Sirsa (70), Kurukshetra (52) and Kaithal (51), it said.

Currently, there are 9,489 active cases in the state, while 46,496 people have been discharged after recovery.

The state's recovery rate stands at 82.14 per cent, and the rate of doubling of infections is 33 days, the bulletin stated.

