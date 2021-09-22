Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) Retired IAS officer Sameer Pal Srow has been appointed as the Chairman of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority in Haryana.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, has issued a notification in this regard.

Srow, who was earlier Director General of Information and Public Relations, besides also serving as deputy commissioner of some districts in Haryana, assumed the charge on Wednesday.

Notably, environmental clearance for various types of government and private projects is given by the state-level authority.

