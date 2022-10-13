Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) Haryana government will set up cluster-based solid waste management plants (SWMP) in the state to accelerate the Swachhta campaign.

All the districts have been divided into 13 clusters for implementing solid waste management projects. In the first phase, SWMP will be set up in three clusters--Bhiwani, Sirsa and Karnal.

Also Read | Loan Against Property or Personal Loan: Which Should You Choose?.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal with the Committee of Secretaries here on Thursday.

The meeting was held to approve the selection of implementing agencies for Integrated SWMP on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

Also Read | Karnataka: Hindu Man ‘Forced’ To Convert to Islam in Bengaluru, Five Arrested.

Kaushal said the committee of secretaries has approved the agencies for implementing the project in the three clusters.

These projects will be based on open technology where the agency can set up bio-methanation plants, compost plants and waste-to-energy plants for waste disposal, he said.

He stated that the agencies should ensure door-to-door collection of waste and transportation for its disposal so that residents do not face any kind of inconvenience.

Kaushal said that no laxity will be tolerated in these activities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)