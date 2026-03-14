Gurugram, March 14: A violent altercation between two female students at a premier private university in Haryana's Sonipat, has gone viral, igniting a widespread debate over the social environment of elite educational institutions. The video, which surfaced on Friday, March 13, depicts a chaotic scene on the campus of an university, where a verbal argument between two groups of students quickly escalated into a physical brawl involving hair-pulling, shoving, and shouting. The footage has garnered millions of views, primarily due to a caption highlighting the university’s high tuition fees, which can exceed INR 10 lakh per year.

While the physical confrontation itself was jarring, the reaction of the surrounding crowd has drawn equal scrutiny from online observers. In the video, several students can be seen recording the incident on their smartphones, with some reportedly chanting "Maro, Maro" (Hit her, hit her) in the background. Despite the intensity of the fight, the university administration has yet to release a formal statement regarding the specific cause of the dispute or any disciplinary actions taken against the students involved. Girls Fight in Galgotias University Campus Viral Video: Fierce Catfight Breaks Out Between Female Students in Greater Noida As Bystanders Watch!

Sonipat Girls Fight Video

📍Jindal University, Sonepat Giving 10 Lakhs per year for your kids education in top private college will ensure he or she will never be bored Look at this video, "upper class" girls fighting worse than Chawl Dehatis Boy continues to enjoy his Shwarma while fight is going on,… pic.twitter.com/nQugLBSgSX — Muji Dakait مجی ڈکیت (@mujifren) March 13, 2026

In a surreal twist that has characterized the video's viral trajectory, internet users have focused on a male student standing just a few feet away from the brawl. The student appears completely unfazed by the violence, calmly eating a shawarma while the fight unfolds directly in front of him. This "unbothered" reaction has spawned countless memes, with commenters dubbing him the "real legend" of the video for his ability to remain detached from the campus drama.

However, the levity provided by the spectator has not masked the more serious concerns raised by the public. Many social media users have questioned whether the high cost of education at such institutions correlates with a lack of discipline or empathy among the student body, leading to a broader critique of "elite campus culture" in India. Baghpat Girl Fight: Viral Video Shows Teenage Girls Engaged in Ugly Clash on Road Over Boyfriend Dispute.

The incident has also raised questions about the ethics of filming and sharing private conflicts for social media engagement. Critics argue that the immediate instinct of students to "capture content" rather than de-escalate the situation reflects a disturbing trend in modern campus life.

Legal experts note that while the university is a private space, the viral nature of the clip could lead to legal repercussions for those involved, as well as those who circulated the footage without consent. The Amboli-like scrutiny often applied to such viral "kalesh" (clashes) frequently results in temporary suspensions or expulsion under university codes of conduct.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).