India News | Haryana Tourism to Organise 'Heritage and City Walks' at Six Historic Sites on May 30

Chandigarh [India], May 20 (ANI): Haryana Minister Arvind Sharma said the Haryana Tourism Department would organise 'Heritage and City Walks' on May 30 at six prominent historical sites across the state to bring the state's history and traditions closer to the public.

Speaking to reporters, Sharma said on Tuesday that the Haryana Tourism Corporation regularly conducts such initiatives at national and international levels to strengthen the state's cultural identity.

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"From time to time, the Haryana Tourism Corporation organises various programs for the state at both national and international levels. The Haryana Tourism Department organises such events to connect with the people, further strengthening our identity, bringing our heritage closer to the public, and introducing it to the new generation," Sharma said.

The minister said that 'Heritage and City Walks' would be organised on May 30.

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"On May 30, 'Heritage and City Walks' are being organised at six prominent historical sites," Sharma said.

He further informed that QR codes had been made available for registration and invited people to participate in the programme.

"QR codes are also available for this purpose, through which one can register. On this occasion, on behalf of the Tourism Department and the Haryana Government, I invite everyone to come and enjoy this experience," he said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday rode a bicycle to reach the city's landmark Sukhna Lake for his morning walk, while announcing a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the state to curb fuel consumption across the administration.

During his visit to the lake, the Chief Minister interacted with residents and morning walkers, delivering a core message of "Healthy India, Healthy Haryana" to emphasise the dual benefits of physical fitness and environmental sustainability.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide appeal for fuel conservation amidst global supply uncertainties, Saini announced that the state government has formulated a comprehensive SOP to systematically reduce fuel consumption across all government departments. (ANI)

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