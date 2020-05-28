India News | Haryana's Border with Delhi to Remain Sealed for Now, Says Anil Vij

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 28 (ANI): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said the state's border with Delhi "will remain sealed for now" as coronavirus cases were rising in the neighbouring cities of Gurgaon and Faridabad.

"Delhi's cases and the adjoining areas with Delhi are a big concern for us. The cases are increasing in Gurgaon and Faridabad, as they share their border with Delhi. The border will remain sealed for now," the minister said.

On the possibility of the fifth phase of lockdown, the minister said that the state would abide by the Centre's guidelines.

With 76 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in Haryana stands at 1,381. (ANI)

